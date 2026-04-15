/Champions League | Frenchman Ekitike doubtful for World Cup after 'bad injury' in Liverpool's loss vs PSG

Liverpool's French star Hugo Ekitike suffered a crushing injury upon his return to the XI against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in Champions League quarter-final second leg on Tuesday (Apr 14) at Anfield. Ekitike left the pitch on stretcher in what did not look like a good sign for the player or his World Cup hopes. The FIFA World Cup 2026 starts in nearly two months on Jun 11 and is being co-hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico. Ekitike's injury has definitely put a dent in his plans as Liverpool crashed out of the European supremacy tournament, losing 4-0 aggregate after 2-0 loss on Tuesday at home.

What happened to Hugo Ekitike?

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Ekitike went down on the field visibly suffering with a suspected Achilles. Liverpool medical staff came rushing to help the player but he couldn't get up. Ekitike was eventually taken off the field on a stretcher - the worst nightmare for a player. Have a loo at the video below:

Speaking on the injury, Liverpool boss Arne Slot said after the game: "Hugo looks really bad but it is difficult to say how bad. Let’s see. It doesn’t look good, that is clear. I didn’t see him at half-time and after the game he was already home. I have not spoken to him yet."

Dembele crushes Liverpool then says 'you have suffer'

Ousmane Dembele was the only goal scorer in the matches, netting the ball in 72nd and well as 90+1 minute to ensure PSG win 2-0. After the game, Dembele admitted he was happy with the result that there are no easy games in Champions League.

"There are no easy matches in the Champions League. You have to suffer to go all the way in this competition. In the first half, we had chances, we were pretty much in control. In the second half, it was more complicated but that's normal. It's the Champions League, there are only good teams. We come out away from this two-legged tie with two victories, which is very good," he told Canal+.

Konate blames denied penalty for Liverpool's loss

Ibrahima Konate blamed the penalty overturn after VAR intervention as the reason for Liverpool's exit from the Champions League. The English Premier League side were given a penalty in the second half with scores at 0-0 but VAR interjection overruled referee Maurizio Mariani's decision and the penalty was denied.