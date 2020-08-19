Champions League: 36 PSG fans arrested by French police after 3-0 win over Leipzig

French police on Wednesday said they have arrested 36 people including three minors overnight after clashes following Paris Saint-Germain’s triumph in the UEFA Champions League semi-final over German club RB Leipzig.

Police were deployed in big numbers both on the Champs-Elysees – the iconic Parisian avenue – and PSG’s home stadium – Parc des Princes – in the west of the capital of France.

Thousands of PSG fans took to road including majority of young fans, who were not wearing masks in line with COVID-19 health and safety protocols while parading down the Champs-Elysees in cars and on mopeds and scooters, celebrating the iconic win by PSG against RB Leipzig.

According to police, arrests were made for various acts including throwing of projectiles, acts of violence against authorities, contempt and theft.

Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti said that those people dishonor the players who wear PSG’s jersey on the field while warning strict actions.

"Some people are wearing a jersey that last night made an entire city and even a country proud. They dishonor it," he said.

"Justice will be vigilant and the Paris prosecutor's office will bring to court the perpetrators of these acts on the Champs-Elysees."

PSG defeated RB Leipzig 3-0 to qualify for their first UEFA Champions League final on Sunday against the winner of Bayern Munich vs Lyon after beating Leipzig 3-0. This is the first time PSG has qualified to the summit clash of Europe’s elite competition.

