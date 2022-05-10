'CEO is involved in team selections': KKR captain Shreyas Iyer's revelation raises eyebrows

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) kept their playoffs hopes alive with a comfortable 52-run win over Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Monday (May 09). It was a brilliant all-round performance from the Shreyas Iyer-led side as they went on to successfully defend the total of 165 runs to bag their fifth win of the season and moved to the seventh spot on the points table.

While there were a number of talking points from the game with the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Pat Cummins and Rinku Singh impressing for their respective teams, Iyer's startling revelation post the conclusion of the game took many by surprise. Following his side's victory, the KKR skipper was asked why KKR have been chopping and changing too much and don't yet have a settled playing XI this season.

On Monday, KKR had made as many as five changes in their playing XI against Mumbai Indians as the likes of openers Venkatesh Iyer and Ajinkya Rahane along with Cummins returned to the team. KKR's unstable combination has been one of the major reasons behind their inconsistent run this season as they lie in the bottom half of the points table in IPL 2022.

While many would expect the decisions pertaining to the frequent changes in the team are being taken by the captain and the coaches, that has not been the case at KKR. Iyer revealed franchise's CEO Venky Mysore has also been involved in team selections, an admission that left many in shock.

“It’s really difficult. I was also in that position once when I started playing IPl," Iyer said at the post-match presentation on Monday when asked how difficult was it to inform the players that they are not playing on a particular day. He then went on to reveal how KKR CEO is also involved in the selection process along with him and head coach Brendon McCullum.

"We discuss with the coaches, obviously CEO (Venky Mysore) is also involved in team selection. Especially, Baz (Brendon McCullum) goes to the players and tells them if they are not playing. All of them are very supportive of the decision-making. The way they turn up to the ground, support each and every individual in the playing eleven, it’s something to be proud of as a captain. I am really happy that we came today with good spirits and played with all the energy," said Iyer.

Iyer's comments left many in shock on Twitter as fans lashed out at the KKR team management. While CEOs are integral members of any franchise, the cricketing decisions are left to the captain, players and the coaching staff in the majority of teams.

KKR have so far managed five wins in eleven matches this season and have an outside chance of qualifying for the playoffs if they can win their remaining three matches in a row and maintain a good net run rate.

