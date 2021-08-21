'Century is just around the corner for Rohit Sharma', predicts Sunil Gavaskar

Virat and Co. will be high on confidence as they beat England at Lord's in the second Test match. India are up by 1-0 in the five-match series and are hopeful to seal their first Test series win in 14 years.

Indian cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar feels that best in Rohit Sharma is yet to come. Sharma missed a golden chance of scoring an overseas ton at Lord's after the Indian opener was dismissed at 83 runs. However, Gavaskar feels the form Rohit is in it is just a matter of time before the opener gets a maiden overseas century.

"In a five-day Test match, no one has an idea as to how the pitch will behave on the first day – things like whether there is life on this pitch, will the ball bounce more? For that, you need some time and the adjustment Rohit Sharma showed in the first innings, how to do it. He did it brilliantly – what shots to play and what not. Just see how many balls he left, some of them close to the off stump. This adjustment is mental and that is what Rohit accomplished," Gavaskar had said on the Sony Sports Network.

"And this is what gives us hope from a player. If you get a player who can guarantee score 80 runs, then in a five-Test series, he would end up with 400-450 runs. What else does a captain need? Yes, he would be disappointed not scoring a century, but getting a century at Lords isn’t everything," Gavaskar, who never scored an international century at Lord's, mentioned.

"You score a century at Trent Bridge, or Leeds… if you score a century for India in whichever part of the world, that is what is important. And the way he is batting, the time he has and the position in which he gets himself in, it feels as if a century is just around the corner."