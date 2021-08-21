IND vs ENG: 'Jasprit Bumrah did a very tough job', says Zaheer Khan

Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan was mighty impressed with Jasprit Bumrah's performance with the ball during the second Test against England at Lord's. After going wicketless in the first innings, Bumrah bounced back and scalped three crucial wickets in the second innings.

Khan was impressed by the way Bumrah bowled to Anderson in the first innings. The Indian pacer bowled several bouncers in the over against Anderson. The duo also got into a heated verbal banter.

"If by getting angry, he can carry himself and perform like this, I believe he should at times needle the opposition. See, in the first innings, he had gone wicketless and being the class bowler that he is, I’m sure it must have bothered him," Zaheer said on Cricbuzz.

"After that, the whole Anderson episode that unfolded, the bouncers he bowled to him and then while batting, the manner in which the England pacer went after him… all those things motivated him, and he channelised that anger in the right way. England must be thinking ‘we should have let Bumrah bowl bouncers’ and not mess with him. The intensity with which he bowled, was worth praising."

"Bowling a slower ball is challenging, but to bowl it from round the wicket, from that angle to get a batsman out LBW, you need bowl from close to the wicket, which is never easy. Bumrah did a very tough job. The thought process was excellent. When you’re coming round the wicket, even the batsman is thinking ‘they might use the bouncer more’. To bring out that kind of variation and to have that thinking to get that wicket, Bumrah was fabulous," he mentioned.

India registered a win in the second Test of the five-match series against England taking a lead of 1-0.