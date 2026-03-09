The Old Firm derby between Celtic vs Rangers in the Scottish Cup at Ibrox in Glasgow turned ugly and dissgusting on Sunday (Mar 8) after penalities decide the winner. Celtic beat Rangers 4-2 on the penalties after the quarter-final ended at 0-0 post 120 minutes of dogfight. The real melee, however, started as soon as Celtic won the match as their fans spilled on the pitch and then the chaos ensued. The fans threw flares and were armed with 'intend to harm' according to the local police. Later on, arrests were made while the Scottish Football Association announcing an investigation 'immediately.'

What led to riot-like situation in Old Firm derby between Celtic vs Rangers in Scottish Cup quarter-final?

The Celtic vs Rangers rivalry is well known and established in the Scottish football folklore. The teams, based in Glasgow, and the fans as well, do not look each other in eye. When the match at Rangers' home in Ibrox ended at 0-0 after 120 minutes on Sunday (Mar 8), it proceeded to the penalities to decide the winner.

The Celtic won the match 4-2 on the penalties and their fans, who were occupying the full Broomloan Road Stand since being reduced to a 1,000 in 2018 from what was traditionally 7,500, ran onto the pitch to celebrate. The Rangers followed and clashed with them with flares going up in the air.

The whle situation was brought under control by stewards and police who called the incident 'shameful' and said that the "extreme hostility and violence over a sustained period."

The police, later on, confirmed that 'a number of arrests' have been made and that both police and public members have been injured.

What happens next?

Reacting to the incident, Scottland's victims and community safety minister Siobhan Brown, said: "Of particular concern is the reckless use of pyrotechnics which could have caused serious injury." She also said that the government is 'considering next steps' in extending powers to ban fans from football games.