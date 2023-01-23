'Celebrating genocide?': Australian cricketer slams scheduling of match on January 26

Australian cricketer Ashleigh Gardner has criticised Cricket Australia for organising a T20I against Pakistan on January 26 - the national day of the country.

Gardner, a Muruwari woman slammed the move as January 26 was the day when white colonisers first arrived in Australia and started the systemic oppression of the native or the indigenous people.

"Unfortunately this year the Australian women's cricket team has been scheduled to play a game on the 26th of Jan which certainly doesn't sit well with me as an individual but also all the people I'm representing," wrote Gardner in an earnest social media message.

“For those who don’t have a good understanding of what that day means, it was the beginning of genocide, massacres, and dispossession.”

"When I take the field for this game I will certainly be reflecting and thinking about all of my ancestors and people's lives who changed from this day."

Initially, the second T20I was scheduled to be played on January 27 at Manuka Oval. However, after South Africa's men's team pulled out of the January tour, fixtures were redistributed.

The match was scheduled on January 26 as the BBL final and other contingencies made it impossible to have another window.

After Gardner's post went viral, Cricket Australia released a statement and said it supported the cricketer's decision.

“Cricket Australia says it supports Ashleigh Gardner’s stance after the allrounder criticised the decision to schedule a game for January 26." read a statement released.

“Cricket Australia acknowledges 26 January is a day that has multiple meanings and evokes mixed feelings in communities across our richly diverse nation."

Meanwhile, skipper Meg Lanning added her team had been discussing Gardner's concerns and that it was 'brave' of her to speak out on the matter.

"We've had a lot of discussions as a group around the game. We're fully supportive of Ash and her stance and her feelings and views around it."

For years, the National Day holiday has divided the public in Australia. Many argue that the holiday can never be inclusive given the treatment meted out towards the indigenous people.

(With inputs from agencies)