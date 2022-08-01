WATCH: An Aboriginal senator calls Queen Elizabeth II a 'colonising' Queen

An Aboriginal senator from Victoria, Australia has made the news headlines for blasting Queen Elizabeth II as a 'colonising' queen during her oath-taking ceremony.

Reportedly, Lidia Thorpe, an Australian Greens Deputy Senate leader was not amused when the oath of allegiance script referred to 'remaining faithful' to her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

When called by the chamber's speaker Sue Lines to reaffirm her allegiances, Thorpe walked to the table with her right fist raised in a Black Power salute. There, she reluctantly started reading the oath before taking a pause and prefixing the 'colonising' part to the pledge.

"I sovereign, Lidia Thorpe, do solemnly and sincerely swear that I will be faithful and I bear true allegiance to the colonising Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," said Lidia.

Watch the moment Lidia Thorpe had to take a second oath after saying “colonising” before “Queen Elizabeth II” pic.twitter.com/cnRJ2YEjcb — Leonardo Puglisi (@Leo_Puglisi6) August 1, 2022 ×

As soon as Lidia deviated from the original oath, she was reprimanded by the speaker and told to recite the oath as printed on the card.

"Senator Thorpe, Senator Thorpe, you are required to recite the oath as printed on the card," said Speaker Lines.

Afterwards, Lidia, in a rather mocking tone with a smirk on her face recited the pledge. However, Lidia wasn't the one to let this go as she took to Twitter to declare, 'Sovereignty never ceded'.

Lidia on previous occasions has stated that Australia's parliament and flag should not exist and that she only became a member of parliament to 'infiltrate' the institution.

"The Australian flag does not represent me or my people. It represents the colonisation of these lands, and it has no permission to be here, there's been no consent, there's been no treaty, so that flag does not represent me." said Lidia.

Australia is a constitutional monarchy

It is pertinent to note that even today Queen Elizabeth II is Australia's head of state, despite the country receiving independence more than 120 years ago in 1901.

Succinctly put, Australia is not a republic but a constitutional monarchy. The 96-year-old monarch in Britain might not be responsible for the daily day-to-day working of the government but she certainly presides over the system.

She is responsible for appointing the Governor-General on the advice of the Prime Minister. The Governor-General is the Queen's representative in Australia.

There have been few attempts to make Australia a republic but so far, they haven't been successful. A referendum in 1999 was narrowly defeated as 55 per cent of Australians voted to maintain the status quo.

(With inputs from agencies)



