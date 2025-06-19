/Carlos Alcaraz to win Wimbledon 2025? History is on his side and so is form

Carlos Alcaraz undoubtedly is on the path which many greats in the tennis history have taken. Having won five grand slam titles already including defending two of them (Wimbledon 2023 & 2024 and French Open 2024 & 2025), he's bound to create more history in the near future. With Wimbledon 2025 approaching fast, Alcaraz has a chance to join a league of extraordinary gentlemen - three to be precise - if he manages to win the grass court championships for the third time in a row. He has the ability and the history will definitely be on his side when he takes on the court in the tournament which starts June 30.

Carlos Alcaraz to win Wimbledon 2025? Let's look at the the history and his chances:

Alcaraz has won last two Wimbledon championships in 2023 and 2024, beating Novak Djokovic both times in the final. Any player, who has won two back-to-back Wimbledon titles since the 1991, has managed to win at least three on the trot and below are the players who did it:

Pete Sampras (USA): He won in 1993, 1994 and 1995 before losing the losing 1996 Wimbledon in Round of 16. He again won the Championship in 1997, 1998, 1999 and 2000.

Roger Federer (Switzerland): The grass court great won five consecutive titles in 2003, 2024, 2005, 2006 and 2007 before adding three more in 2009, 2012 and 2017 - the most in open era history.

Novak Djokovic (Serbia): The modern great has won Wimbledon titles in 2011, 2014 and 2015 before going on a four-title spree in 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2022 with 2020 cancelled due to Covid 19.

Apart from these three, Bjorn Borg (Sweden) had also won five consecutive Wimbledon titles from 1976-80 while Boris Becker (Germany) won in 1985, 1986 and 1989.

As Alcaraz already has two back-to-back titles, he has every chance to join Sampras, Federer and Djokovic in the elite list of players to win three consecutive Wimbledon championships since 1991.