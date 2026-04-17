/Carlos Alcaraz pulls out of Madrid Masters after wrist injury, faces race against time to be fit for Roland Garros

Australian Open champion Carlos Alcaraz could face a race against time to be fit for the French Open 2026 after he pulled out of the Madrid Masters on Friday (April 17). Having struggled with a wrist injury, Alcaraz will miss his home tournament, having earlier pulled out of the Barcelona Open in the second round. Alcaraz is the defending champion at Roland Garros, having beaten Jannik Sinner in an epic final last year.

Alcaraz pulls out of Madrid Masters

"There is news that is incredibly hard to share. Madrid is home, one of the most special places on the calendar for me, and that's why it hurts so much not to be able to play here for the second year in a row," wrote Alcaraz in a post on X.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"It especially hurts not to be able to be there in front of my people, at a tournament that is so special."

ALSO READ | From Rohit Sharma to Sanju Samson, 5 highest individual scores in a lost chase in IPL

Earlier on Friday, 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic also pulled out of the Madrid Open, which begins on April 21. The French Open, which Alcaraz won back-to-back in 2024 and 2025, starts on May 18.

Alcaraz lost his world number one ranking following his defeat by Jannik Sinner in the Monte Carlo Masters final on Sunday. He would have had a chance to regain it by winning the title in Barcelona, with Sinner not playing this week.

ALSO READ | From Cameron Green to Liam Livingstone, 5 most expensive players in IPL 2026 auctions

The 22-year-old Spaniard became the youngest man to complete the career Grand Slam in January with his triumph at the Australian Open. He holds a 22-3 record this season and also won a title in Doha. Alcaraz said earlier this month he was hoping to play a full season on clay before starting his French Open title defence in late May.

Last year, he won in Monte Carlo but skipped the Madrid Open, returning in Rome to lift the trophy there for the first time.