Captain Ben Stokes creates bizarre record as England begin summer with thumping win over Ireland

England Test captain Ben Stokes attained a bizarre record of becoming the first skipper in 145-year Test history to win a match without batting, bowling or keeping wickets. England beat Ireland by ten wickets on day three of the only Test between both teams at the Lord’s after Zak Crawley smashed the first three balls of England’s second innings to complete 12 runs and take the game home.

This win came on the back of some fantastic performance from England opener Ben Duckett and number-three batter Ollie Pope – who piled up huge runs in the first innings. The seamers, mainly Stuart Broad and newcomer Josh Tongue will get credit for the win as both completed five-fors in the first and second innings, respectively.

Electing to bowl after winning the toss, England wrapped up Ireland’s first innings on a mere 172 inside the first day. Starting from where they left England openers Crawley and Duckett made a mockery of Ireland’s attack, as they completed 150-plus runs for the loss of one wicket at stumps on day one.

Day two belonged to the pair of Duckett and Pope, who stitched a 250-plus run-stand for the second wicket. Duckett’s fall of wicket on 182 broke a few hearts in the English dressing room. Former captain Joe Root joined Pope in the middle – who completed his maiden double hundred. Root, on the other hand, got out on 56 but, in the meantime, became the second Englishman to go past 11,000 Test runs in the meantime.

After declaring on a mammoth 524-4, England again put the visitors on the back foot after removing three wickets before the day ended.

Though it looked like England would make light work of Ireland batters on day three, Andy McBrine and Mark Adair had different plans. After Ireland got reduced to 162 for six, the pair stitched a phenomenal 163-run-stand for the seventh wicket to further delay England’s win.

Young seamer Josh Tongue picked his maiden five-wicket haul in the second innings, as England, after a lot of hard work, dismissed Ireland on 362 for nine, with opener James McCollom out retired hurt on 12.

Needing just 11 to win, Crawley smashed the first three balls past the boundary to complete the formalities and help England win the one-off Test against Ireland by ten wickets.

England will now host Australia for the home Ashes, starting June 16th in Edgbaston – the squad of which (for the first two Tests) announced on Saturday.