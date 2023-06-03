Ashes 2023: England name 16-man squad for first two Tests, pick James Anderson
Story highlights
England have recalled James Anderson and Ollie Robinson for the first two Tests, while Dan Lawrence is also picked, alongside Chris Woakes.
England announced a 16-man squad for the first two Ashes Tests, starting June 16th in Edgbaston. The hosts have recalled veteran seamer James Anderson, while all-rounder Chris Woakes has also been included. Pacer Josh Tongue, who made his international debut in the ongoing Test against Ireland, is picked alongside Ollie Robinson. Premier pacer Mark Wood also returns to the 16-man squad.
With Anderson and Robinson recovering from respective injuries, their inclusion in the squad comes as a boost for the hosts. Chris Woakes, who missed the Ireland Test to spend some family time with his family following the birth of his second-born child, will be a crucial addition to Stokes’ star-studded bowling setup. Stuart Broad and left-arm spinner Jack Leach are also part of the squad.
Other than the regulars in the batting line-up, including former captain Joe Root and batters Harry Brook and Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow, who made his return to the Test side after eight months, will keep wickets, just like he is doing against Ireland.
The right-handed batter Dan Lawrence is also named in the squad, while Ben Duckett and Zak Crawly will play as openers.
Here is England’s 16-man squad for the first two Ashes Tests -
Ben Stokes (captain), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood
Players in supreme touch
In the ongoing Test against Ireland, opener Ben Duckett – playing his first Test on English soil, scored 182 off 178 balls in the first innings, while Ollie Pope batting at number three, notched his maiden Test double hundred.
In the first innings, experienced campaigner Stuart Broad picked a five-for, while debutant seamer Josh Tongue was on song in the second innings.
As England approach the first win of the summer, heading into the Ashes with a confident victory would do a world of good to their confidence.
Not to forget, under Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes, England have achieved unbelievable success by playing the brand of cricket the world now calls ‘Bazball.’
Barring this Test against Ireland, England, in its previous 12 Tests, won ten – including clean-sweeping Pakistan in Pakistan for the first time in December last year.
Here is the Ashes schedule -
- First Test (Edgbaston) - June 16 - June 20
- Second Test (Lord's) - June 28 - July 2
- Third Test (Clean Slate Headingley) - July 6 - July 10
- Fourth Test (Emirates Old Trafford) - July 19 - July 23
- Fifth Test (The Kia Oval) - July 27 - July 31
