Virender Sehwag recalls the time when he locked himself in room for two days

Former India opener Virender Sehwag recalled a time when he locked himself in a room for two days. Speaking with Gaurav Kapoor on ‘Breakfast with Champions, Sehwag narrates what happened behind the scenes. After India suffered a shocking exit from the 2007 World Cup in the West Indies, going down in two out of the three matches inside the group stages, Sehwag, who was part of the star-studded squad, locked himself in his room for two days.

Sehwag revealed since that squad was perhaps the best Indian squad, at least on paper, in any edition of the World Cup, not making it to the second round broke the dressing room’s morale.

While the team stood back in Trinidad and Tobago for two days following the loss at the hands of Sri Lanka, the dashing opener admitted he didn’t step outside of his room; with some help from his relatives in the USA, he managed to finish three seasons of Prison Break series instead.

“Everyone thought we would reach the next round. We had a two-day break after the league stage,” Sehwag told Gaurav Kapoor on BWC.

We lost, we didn’t have tickets. We had to stay two days extra at Trinidad and Tobago without any practice. In those two days, I didn’t ask for room service or housekeeping, I didn’t even step out of the room. With the help of a relative in the US, I arranged for Prison Break and finished three seasons of the show during that time,” Sehwag added.

The team that had the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni, lost to Bangladesh in the first game, and after beating Bermuda in a record-scoring encounter, went down to Sri Lanka in the final league match.

Although India lost the 2003 World Cup, losing to Australia in the final, Sehwag said the 2007 World Cup exit hurt more.

“2007 hurt more. Our team in 2007 was the best team in the world at the time. On paper, you won’t find a better team than that, even before or after. In 2003, we lost the final, in 2011, we won, but we didn’t have such big names ever. We lost 2 matches, won 1 and that too against Bermuda,” Sehwag added.

Meanwhile, India is hosting the 50-over World Cup later this year, and Rohit Sharma-led team will aim to end the ICC trophy drought for the Men in Blue.