'Can't mix entertainment with stupidity': Vaughan slams Eng batters for falling to Australia's short-ball ploy

England bounced back in style on Day 2 of the second Ashes Test at the iconic Lord's cricket ground, London on Thursday (June 29). Australia resumed the day at 339 for 5 as English bowlers dismissed them for 416 and the home side ended the day's proceedings at 278 for 4 after Ben Duckett's 98. Nonetheless, they couldn't finish properly as they were 188 for 1 at one stage.

Pat Cummins & Co. resorted to short-ball tactics to get three late wickets on Day 2, dismissing Duckett, Ollie Pope and Joe Root to remain in the contest. Seeing England succumb to Aussies' short-ball ploy, former England captain Michael Vaughan slammed their much-talked-about Bazball approach as they wasted an opportunity to end the day on a high.

'Can't mix entertainment with stupidity'

"I think we've got to be realistic though, we can't mix entertainment with stupidity. Now, for the first 182 runs, I saw an England side that went out to bat and played with great entertainment because they played proper cricket strokes. They played the Australian bowlers, the quicks, with great balance, great scoring options on the front foot, the back foot," Vaughan said while speaking to BBC Sport's Ashes Daily