/Can Scotland still qualify for the FIFA World Cup knockout stage? Check all the qualification scenarios

Scotland are hanging by a thread in their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign, but Steve Clarke's side still have a slim chance of reaching the round of 32. After managing just one victory from their three group-stage matches, Scotland's hopes suffered a major setback following a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Brazil. The Tartan Army must now wait for results elsewhere to determine whether they can progress as one of the tournament's eight best third-placed teams.

Unfortunately for Scotland, several results have already gone against them since the loss to Brazil. Victories for South Africa and Ecuador have pushed Scotland closer to elimination, while Japan failed to defeat Sweden by the four-goal margin Scotland required. Meanwhile, the draw between Paraguay and Australia also did little to improve Scotland's position. As things stand, Scotland occupy eighth place, the final qualifying position among the best third-placed teams. According to Opta, Steve Clarke's side now have just a 5.26 per cent chance of advancing.

Several group-stage fixtures remain to be played across Friday, Saturday and Sunday, giving Scotland one last opportunity to survive. Six key scenarios could work in their favour, but at least four of them must go Scotland's way.

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Senegal vs Iraq Photograph: (WION)

Here's how Scotland can qualify for the knockout stage

Group I: Senegal vs Iraq

Scotland need Senegal to fail to beat Iraq. If Iraq win, Scotland will also require the victory margin to be fewer than three goals, otherwise Iraq would move ahead on goal difference.

Group H: Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia & Uruguay vs Spain

Scotland need Spain to beat Uruguay. That result would leave Uruguay in third place with only two points, keeping them below Scotland in the rankings regardless of other outcomes.

Group G: Egypt vs Iran

An Egypt victory would guarantee that the third-placed team in the group finishes on just two points, ensuring they remain behind Scotland.

Group L: Croatia vs Ghana

Scotland require Ghana to beat Croatia by at least three goals. That outcome would leave Croatia level on points with Scotland but behind on goal difference.

Group K: DR Congo vs Uzbekistan

Scotland need Uzbekistan to either win or draw. However, if Uzbekistan win, it cannot be by four goals or more, as that would push them above Scotland.

Group J: Algeria vs Austria

Austria must defeat Algeria by at least two goals. That result would leave Algeria below Scotland on goal difference in the race for qualification.