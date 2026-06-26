/FIFA World Cup 2026 breaks all-time attendance record with 3,605,357 spectators, surpasses 1994 mark

The ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup has reached another historic milestone after officially becoming the best-attended tournament in FIFA history, surpassing the previous attendance record set during the 1994 World Cup in the United States. FIFA confirmed the achievement during the second half of Germany's Group Stage match against Ecuador in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Stadium screens displayed the new record attendance figure of 3,605,357 spectators, drawing loud applause from fans inside the venue.

The record was achieved with 48 matches still remaining in the tournament, meaning total attendance could climb significantly higher before the competition concludes. The previous record of nearly 3.6 million fans was established during the 1994 World Cup, which featured only 52 matches. The expanded 2026 edition includes 104 matches, providing more opportunities for supporters to attend.

Tournament organizers have also reported that stadiums have been operating at more than 99% average capacity, highlighting the enormous global demand for World Cup matches. Despite the remarkable attendance figures, experts noted that some supporters were unable to attend due to expensive ticket prices and travel restrictions affecting certain countries.

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France vs Norway Photograph: (WION)

The tournament also rewrote the record books on Friday by becoming the highest-scoring FIFA World Cup in history. The landmark was reached during the United States' Group D match against Turkey when Auston Trusty scored the tournament's 173rd goal, surpassing the previous World Cup record of 172 goals that was set across all 64 matches at Qatar 2022.