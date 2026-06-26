/Why did Ecuador President Daniel Noboa declare a national holiday after team qualified for knockout round?

Ecuador celebrated a historic FIFA World Cup achievement after securing a dramatic 2-1 victory over Germany to book a place in the knockout stage. Following the memorable win, President Daniel Noboa declared Friday a national holiday, praising the team's resilience despite facing criticism throughout the tournament. "Thanks to the players and the coach who, despite the criticism, the insults, and the tough moments they went through, managed ⁠to recover and give this immense joy to the entire country. Tomorrow, a holiday!" Noboa said in a post on X.

Ecuador entered their final Group E match knowing that only a victory would keep their World Cup hopes alive after suffering a defeat to Ivory Coast and drawing with Curacao. Germany struck first just two minutes into the match through a controversial Leroy Sane goal. However, Ecuador responded brilliantly as Nilson Angulo equalized before Gonzalo Plata scored the decisive winner 13 minutes from full-time, sending Ecuadorian fans into celebration at a sold-out MetLife Stadium in New York/New Jersey. Although Germany had already secured top spot in Group E before kickoff, Ecuador's victory earned them four points, enough to qualify as one of the tournament's eight best third-placed teams. Ivory Coast finished second in the group after defeating Curacao 2-0.

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The qualification marks only the second time Ecuador have reached the FIFA World Cup knockout stage, having previously advanced to the Round of 16 during the 2006 tournament in Germany. "The significance of this is not for me, it is for the people," Ecuador coach Sebastian Beccacece said after the win. "The players gave a huge happiness to the people. We have to enjoy it and celebrate, please," the Argentine coach added.