Can England upset Team India in Test series? Mahela Jayawardene opines

England on Monday defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets in the second Test to win the series 2-0. However, a bigger challenge awaits the Joe Root-led England with their next immediate series being against India starting from February 5. Former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene has now given his take on England's chances in the upcoming four-Test series against India.

India have not lost a home Test series since 2012 and the Virat Kohli-led outfit would be looking to continue its winning run following India's historic triumph against Australia in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21.

Jayawardene has opined that England are "very well prepared" to take on India as he said that having the likes of Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and spin duo of Dom Bess and Jack Leach will help England pose a challenge against India.

However, England will be missing Jonny Bairstow and Sam Curran in the first two Tests due to rotation policy.

When asked what are England’s chances of beating India, former Sri Lanka captain Jayawardene told Sky Sports:

"I think that’s going to be a very exciting series and a very good challenge for this group of players. That’s what cricket is all about. You need to go away and win Test series.

"Getting Ben Stokes back will be a massive advantage for England because he will bring that experience and be another left-handed batsman in their top-order which can be crucial. ‘It will be a challenge for Rory Burns if he opens. He hasn’t played much cricket lately. I’m disappointed Bairstow is leaving the squad given his experience and the way he batted in this series. He should be in that tour party.

"Jofra Archer will bring something to the table with his pace, especially on slower wickets. So I think overall they [England] are very well prepared.

"The two spinners [Dom Bess and Jack Leech] will have learnt a lot here but it will be a bigger challenge in India."

England Test captain Root was named the Player of the Series after scoring a double century and 186 in the two Tests respectively. Even the likes of Bess and Leach impressed while veterans Broad and Anderson continued their good run of form. Notably, England were the last team to defeat India in a series back in 2012.