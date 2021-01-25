England defeat Sri Lanka by six wickets in Galle, win series 2-0

England on Monday defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets at the Galle International Stadium in Galle to win the two-match series 2-0. It was a historic win for the Joe Root-led side as England also become the first team to win six consecutive Test against Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka.

While Sri Lankan spinner Lasith Embuldeniya toiled hard to pick a 10-wicket-haul while also scoring a blistering 40 runs, England were patient enough to keep hitting the odd bad balls for runs as they chased the target with six wickets in hand. English opener Dom Sibley scored a gritty half-century after struggling in the series while skipper Root continued to impress with the bat while ending the series with a 100+ average.

England are now unbeaten on Sri Lankan soil in Test since 2012 and also won both the matches in the series after losing the toss.

Dom Sibley, after the second Test in Galle, said: "It was nice to spend some time at the crease as I was just trying to build a partnership. Watching Joe, the way he has played in this series, it has been incredible. I have changed a couple of things about myself during this series, it takes a lot of courage to do few of these things. Just trying to work it out. Jos (Buttler) plays at a higher tempo and he took the pressure off me (during that partnership). It's a good win. Let's see what happens against India with a lot of guys coming back in. But scoring some runs has obviously taken some pressure off.”

Batting first, Sri Lanka posted 381 in the first innings after a great century by Angelo Matthews. For England, James Anderson was the wrecker-in-chief as the veteran bagged six wickets in the first innings.

England, in reply, could manage 344 runs after a masterful 186 by skipper Root and crucial 55-run knock by Buttler. For Sri Lanka, Embuldeniya scalped seven wickets.

Sri Lanka, in the second innings, followed with just 126 runs as Embuldeniya made a mark with the bat by scoring 40 runs off 42 balls laced by six boundaries and one six.

Chasing the target, England lost the likes of Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow and Root for modest scores but Sibley and Buttler held their nerves to seal the match and historic series for the visitors.

England will now head to India for a full-fledged series starting from February 5.