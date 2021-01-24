'It’s disrespectful': Kevin Pietersen lashes out on England's possible XI against India

Former cricketer Kevin Pietersen was not pleased by England's possible XI for their upcoming Test series and accused them of 'disrespecting' the Indian side who are set to host the Britons for a four-match series starting from February 5.

England's top-order batsmen have failed to perform well against Sri Lanka in the on-going series and have been tested by the spinners. Dom Sibley and Zak Crawley have failed to leave an impact in the Test series and have found it difficult to adapt to the subcontinent.

England's batting lineup is purely depended on Jonny Bairstow and skipper Joe Root. But, Bairstow has been given rest for the first two Test matches against the Indian side. With the return of Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer to the squad, Stuart Broad and James Anderson's spot could be rotated despite prolific run against Sri Lanka.

Pietersen, however, believes England must pick their strongest team from the get-go if they are to stand any chance against a side which has just emerged victorious from their historic series against Australia.

"Big debate on whether England have picked their best team to play India in the 1st Test," he wrote on Twitter.

"Winning IN India is as good a feeling as winning in Australia."

The BEST England players will want to play as many games as possible against India, in India.

PICK THEM!



Then they go to IPL & earn everything they deserve. Cash is king for every sportsman. They’re a business!



"It’s disrespectful to England fans and also to @BCCI to NOT play your best team. The BEST England players will want to play as many games as possible against India, in India.

"PICK THEM! Then they go to IPL & earn everything they deserve. Cash is king for every sportsman. They’re a business! They can have a break after that!

"Bairstow has to play! Broad/Anderson have to play!"