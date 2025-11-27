/Can England bounce back in Brisbane? A look at their Gabba and pink-ball stats

England head into the second Ashes Test in Brisbane looking to put their heavy eight-wicket defeat in the Perth Test behind them. The pink-ball match at the Gabba, starting Thursday (Dec 4), gives them a chance to level the series, but history shows the challenge won’t be easy. England’s record in Brisbane is one of the toughest hurdles they’ve faced in Australia, and their overall pink-ball numbers don’t inspire much confidence either. Still, this is the moment where they have to find answers.

England's record in Gabba

Let’s start with the Gabba. England have played 22 Tests at the venue between 1933 and 2021. Out of those, they have won only four, lost 13, and drawn five. It’s a venue that has rarely been kind to them, and the numbers underline that. A win-loss ratio of 0.307 sums up how difficult life has been for touring English teams in Brisbane.

Their last win here came way back in 1986, when they beat Australia by seven wickets. Since then, the Gabba has felt like a fortress for Australia. The previous Ashes Test between the two teams at this ground ended in a nine-wicket win by Australia, with Travis Head stealing the show through a brilliant 152.

How have England fared in the pink-ball Test?

If the Brisbane numbers look worrying, England’s pink-ball record doesn’t offer much comfort. They have played seven day-night Tests so far and won only two of them. The first came in 2017 at home, where they defeated West Indies by an innings and 209 runs in Birmingham. The second came in 2023 against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui, a dominant 267-run victory.