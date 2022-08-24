BWF World Championships: Lakshya Sen rallies to R16 as Kidambi Srikanth bows out

The India shuttler Lakshya Sen registered a stunning straight-game win against Luis Penalver to cruise into the Round of 16 of the men`s singles category in Tokyo on Wednesday. Lakshya was tested in the first game but was dominant in the second to register a 21-17, 21-10 win over Luis Penalver.

Indian won seven straight points after trailing 4-6 to take a healthy lead to the interval. The Spaniard closed the gap down to two points. But the Indians came up with two high-pace rallies to push ahead again to 18-14. A brilliant smash, inside out and Lakshya sealed the deal to take the lead 21-17.

Lakshya played dominantly in the second game and took the game and the match by the scoreline of 21-17, 21-10. Later, Kidambi Srikanth suffered a defeat against Zhao Junpeng 9-21, 17-21 in the Round of 32 match of the men`s singles category in a match that lasted for 34 minutes.

He led 16-14 in the second game and it seemed we will have a decider but the match ended in a hurry from there. Earlier the Indian duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopich crashed out of the ongoing BWF World Championships 2022 after losing to Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan in the round of 32 of the women`s doubles category in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopich suffered defeat 8-21,17,21 against Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan in the round of 32. Playing on Court 1, a lovely flick from Thinaah and the Malaysians got a two-point lead early on. The Indians were looking a bit tentative.

It took just 14 minutes for the Malaysian CWG 2022 gold medallists to win the first game 21-8. The Indian youngsters were not allowed to settle in. It was a close battle in the early stage of the second game. The Indian pair was more patient in the rallies.

The Indians tried to mix things up - being patient and also a bit more aggressive - but the Malaysian pair had all the answers for almost everything. The Malaysian duo clinched the second game as well as the match with the scoreline of 21-8, 21-17.