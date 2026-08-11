/'Uniquely Indian': PV Sindhu praises langur mimicry atrists depolyes to keep monkeys away at BWF World Championships

India is set to host the BWF World Championships at the Indira Gandhi indoor stadium in New Delhi from August 17-23, 2026 and the organizers have deployed unique solutions to keep the monkeys away. Specialist artists have been hired to mimic langurs to keep the monkeys and other animals away from the fans in the stand. This comes after monkeys disrupted the Indian Open in January earlier this year. Star Indian shutter PV Sindhu, meanwhile, has appreciated the unique solution to ensure safe games.

PV Sindhu lauds unqiue efforts to keep monkeys away at BWF World Championships

“You can laugh at the solution, but you have to love the effort. So many people are working behind the scenes to make sure India is ready to welcome the world. Our solutions may be uniquely Indian, but so are our warmth, our spirit and our hospitality. Can’t wait for the badminton world to experience it all in Delhi. See you soon!,” She posted on X with a video of an artist mimicking the voice of langurs to keep the rhesus macaques away.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

India had done the same during 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi when red langurs where deployed to keep the monkeys away. The use of acutal animals, however, was banned in 2012 under Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

India hopes big at BWF World Championships

Hosting the tournament after 17 years, India would be hoping to win big and take full advantage of home court at the upcoming BWF World Championships. PV Sindhu, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty and Lakshya Sen lead the Indian contingent with Ayush Shetty set to face top seed Shi Yu Qi from China in the men's singles first round.

Unnati Hooda is the other player in the women's singles along with PV Sindhu, who is seeded ninth and faces Sophia Noble in the first round.