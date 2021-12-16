Buttler dropping that was unbelievable: Labuschagne on getting a reprieve on 95 on Day 1 of 2nd Test

Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne couldn't believe his luck when England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler dropped him on 95 in the closing session of Day 1 of the second Ashes Test at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

In the 85th over, Labuschagne pursued a wide delivery outside off stump from James Anderson but couldn't middle the ball and got a thick edge. The ball landed at a reasonable height for Buttler, but the wicketkeeper dropped a sitter, giving Labuschagne his second reprieve.

An absolute sitter hits the deck as Labuschagne gets another life #Ashes pic.twitter.com/QI3bDaIRRO — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 16, 2021 ×

ALSO READ: Ashes, 2nd Test Day 1: David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne's fifties put Australia in command at stumps

Buttler also dropped Labuschagne on 21 in the second session after collecting a superb catch off Stuart Broad's bowling in the eighth over to send opener Marcus Harris packing.

Off the glove and put down! Marnus gets a life on 21 #Ashes pic.twitter.com/rfzYpB96jG — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 16, 2021 ×

Labuschange vowed not to give England any opportunities on Day 2 after remaining unbeaten on 95 as Australia reached 221 for 2 at stumps after deciding to bat first.

"I don't know how that happened. Probably the last stage was interesting and tested my patience, Buttler dropping that was unbelievable, but my job is to capitalize on that. Tomorrow, no chances," Labuschagne stated after the day's play.

David Warner, who was batting with damaged ribs, fell short of another century by 5 runs, but Labuschagne is on track for his sixth Test century when the Aussie innings resumes with stand-in skipper Steve Smith (18*) and him in the middle.

For the unversed, Warner was also bowled out on 94 in the first innings of last week's series opener in Brisbane.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli led-Team India reaches Johannesburg for South Africa Tests

"Davey (David Warner) was good going about his innings. He was patient, went so many balls without scoring. I feel for him, getting 95, but he'll take that," Labuschagne said.

After Marcus Harris was dismissed early in the first session (8th over), Warner and Labuschagne put up a 172-run stand to stabilise Australia's first innings, before the latter paired up with Smith to add another 45 runs before the day's play ended.