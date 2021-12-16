Virat Kohli led-Team India reaches Johannesburg for South Africa Tests

IANS
Johannesburg, South Africa Published: Dec 16, 2021, 07:21 PM(IST)

India tour of South Africa Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

India will play three Tests and three ODIs as part of the revised schedule after the Omicron scare. But the four T20Is, part of the original itinerary, have now been deferred and will be played at a later date.

The Indian Test team has landed in Johannesburg for a three-match series, starting with a Boxing Day Test from December 26 in Centurion.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday shared pictures of the Indian squad at the Johannesburg airport. "Touchdown South Africa," tweeted the BCCI.

×
×
×

Earlier on Thursday, the Indian cricket board shared pictures of team members - Jasprit Bumrah, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, and Shardul Thakur - from the flight before leaving for Johannesburg.

ALSO READ: 'Kohli contradicting him in public....': Former Pak skipper urges Ganguly to 'answer' amid captaincy row

"All buckled up, South Africa bound," wrote the BCCI on Twitter.

×

On the tour to South Africa, which was largely in doubt due to the Omicron variant of COVID-19 surging in the Rainbow nation, India will play three Tests and three ODIs as part of the revised schedule. But the four T20Is, part of the original itinerary, have now been deferred and will be played at a later date.

ALSO READ: Ashes, 2nd Test Day 1: David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne's fifties put Australia in command at stumps

India's squad for South Africa Tests: Virat Kohli (Captain), Priyank Panchal, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj.

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
Dec 16, 2021 | 2nd Test - Day Stumps
The Ashes, 2021/22
AUS
221/2
(89.0 ov)
 VS
ENG
Full Scorecard →
Dec 16, 2021 | 3rd T20I Innings Break
West Indies in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2021
PAK
 VS
WI
207/3
(20.0 ov)
Full Scorecard →
Dec 14, 2021 | 2nd T20I
West Indies in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2021
PAK
(20.0 ov) 172/8
VS
WI
163 (20.0 ov)
Pakistan beat West Indies by 9 runs
Full Scorecard →
Dec 13, 2021 | 1st T20I
West Indies in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2021
PAK
(20.0 ov) 200/6
VS
WI
137 (19.0 ov)
Pakistan beat West Indies by 63 runs
Full Scorecard →
Read in App