Virat Kohli led-Team India reaches Johannesburg for South Africa Tests

The Indian Test team has landed in Johannesburg for a three-match series, starting with a Boxing Day Test from December 26 in Centurion.



The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday shared pictures of the Indian squad at the Johannesburg airport. "Touchdown South Africa," tweeted the BCCI.

Earlier on Thursday, the Indian cricket board shared pictures of team members - Jasprit Bumrah, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, and Shardul Thakur - from the flight before leaving for Johannesburg.

ALSO READ: 'Kohli contradicting him in public....': Former Pak skipper urges Ganguly to 'answer' amid captaincy row



"All buckled up, South Africa bound," wrote the BCCI on Twitter.

On the tour to South Africa, which was largely in doubt due to the Omicron variant of COVID-19 surging in the Rainbow nation, India will play three Tests and three ODIs as part of the revised schedule. But the four T20Is, part of the original itinerary, have now been deferred and will be played at a later date.

ALSO READ: Ashes, 2nd Test Day 1: David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne's fifties put Australia in command at stumps



India's squad for South Africa Tests: Virat Kohli (Captain), Priyank Panchal, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj.