'Bushfire Cricket Bash' to feature Yuvraj Singh, Sachin Tendulkar, Lara at Sydney stadium

Cricket Australia has confirmed the squad for "Bushfire Cricket Bash", the team includes three overseas players in the playing capacity. The overseas players are Yuvraj Singh, Brian Lara and Wasim Akram.

The initiative was taken by Australian cricketing legends Ricky Ponting and Shane Warne to raise funds for the Australian bushfire relief workers. The match will be played as a curtain-raiser before commencing of Australian Big Bash League final on February 8 at Sydney Cricket Ground.

Thankyou so much to everyone that placed a bid & a huge Thankyou / congrats to the successful bidder - you have blown me away with your generosity and this was way beyond my expectations ! The money will go direct to the Red Cross bushfire appeal. Thankyou, Thankyou, Thankyou ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vyVcA7NfGs — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) January 9, 2020 ×

The big ground is likely to attract a lot of spectators that will help them raise money for the cause.

Ricky Ponting and Shane Warne will be the skippers for their respective team. India's cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar will also be a part of the match but as the coach of one of the teams.

The contest's format will be a 10-over-per-side match, powerplay will be of 5 overs with no bowling restrictions. Bowlers will not have over limits. Captains will have the power to substitute batsmen in and out during the innings.

Hope that the Bushfire Cricket Bash will offer some relief to the people and wildlife in Australia. https://t.co/dx4EnHPNvN — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 22, 2020 ×

Squad: Shane Warne (c), Ricky Ponting (c), Adam Gilchrist, Alex Blackwell, Andrew Symonds, Brad Fittler, Brad Haddin, Brett Lee, Brian Lara, Dan Christian, Nick Riewoldt, Elyse Villani, Grace Harris, Holly Ferling, Justin Langer, Luke Hodge, Matthew Hayden, Michael Clarke, Mike Hussey, Phoebe Litchfield, Shane Watson, Yuvraj Singh, Wasim Akram.

Coaches: Sachin Tendulkar, Courtney Walsh

Non-playing capacity: Steve Waugh, Mel Jones, Andrew Johns

The funds raised from the game will be donated to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund.