/British Grand Prix: Kimi Antonelli beats Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton to clinch pole

Formula One championship leader Kimi Antonelli continued his remarkable 2026 campaign by securing his fifth pole position of the season during qualifying for the British Grand Prix on Saturday. The 19-year-old Mercedes driver delivered a stunning final flying lap to edge out both Ferraris, with Charles Leclerc qualifying second and Lewis Hamilton third. Antonelli's Mercedes team-mate George Russell finished fourth, three-tenths of a second behind.

Earlier in the day, Antonelli had already claimed victory in the sprint race ahead of Hamilton. The result leaves him 43 points ahead of Russell in the championship standings, with the opportunity to extend that advantage to 50 points if he converts pole into victory on Sunday. Antonelli has already taken victories this season in China, Japan, Miami, Canada and Monaco, showcasing his ability to perform across a variety of circuits and racing conditions.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff praised the teenager's consistency and composure. "He just embraces it all and does it with a smile," said team boss Toto Wolff. "He is a pleasure to watch. He just gets faster and faster and he makes no mistakes. "He is really performing at a very high level considering it is only his second year. Despite Antonelli's impressive form, Wolff urged caution when discussing championship expectations. "Of course, he hasn’t won a world championship yet and we must think of the big picture, but he can be one of the great ones. We have to see."

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Antonelli's pole position also denied Ferrari a breakthrough in qualifying, while extending Mercedes' unbeaten run to nine qualifying sessions this season. Reflecting on his performance, Antonelli acknowledged the challenge ahead. "It wasn't straightforward today and the start was tricky. For sure, it’s not going to be easy," said a rapidly-maturing and humble Antonelli.

"I have two Ferraris behind me and for sure they will work together. Their pace is good, but ours was stronger in the sprint so hopefully we can do a good race."

Leclerc welcomed his return to the front after a difficult spell. "It's been a few tough races," added. “The feeling has been not quite right and I've struggled to put everything together, so it's a good feeling to be back.” Hamilton admitted Ferrari simply lacked the pace to challenge Mercedes in qualifying. "Am I satisfied? Of course not! I'm P3. But I am happy to be up here with these guys who both did a great job. We just didn't have the pace today against the Mercedes.