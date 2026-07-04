/2nd T20I: Bethell, Curran puncture Indian hopes as England take 1-0 series lead

Jacob Bethell returns to haunt the Indians with a match-winning unbeaten 76 in the just-concluded 2nd T20I in Manchester on Saturday (Jul 4). All-rounder Sam Curran picked up three wickets in the first innings as England beat the defending world champions by four wickets to take a 1-0 lead in this five-match series. The first match of this series in Durham was, however, called off due to a rain interruption. Bethell was the showman of the game when these two teams last met during the T20 WC semifinal in Mumbai, hitting a career-defining hundred. India, however, narrowly won that match.

“It worked out well in the end. Going into bat, two down, Brooky set the momentum really well. Shame when he got out, but Bantz came in. Those kinds of chases, you're not going rapid the whole time, but just a couple of big overs,” the Player of the Match, Bethell, said in the post-match chat.



For India, teenager opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made his India debut at 15 years and 99 days, becoming the youngest ever from the country. Although he failed to replicate his IPL heroics at Old Trafford, his opening partner, Abhishek Sharma, slammed an impressive 43. Abhishek’s IPL teammate Ishan Kishan was perhaps the best Indian batter on the day, hitting a gritty 49.

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Shreyas Iyer’s 37 and Tilak Varma’s late blitz (24* off 11) helped India post a fighting 190 for seven in the first innings.

Arshdeep on top but India on losing spree

In Jasprit Bumrah’s absence, Arshdeep Singh led the pace attack and tore through the hosts' top order with two wickets in his first over. He got rid of the dangerous Phil Salt on the first ball before accounting for Jos Buttler in the same over to put England on the back foot.



Captain Harry Brook took charge and unleashed an attack on India’s best pacer, switching momentum in no time. As he was setting the tone, Axar Patel broke the partnership. Tom Banton and Bethell cruised England’s innings, keeping the required rate in check. A 67-run stand for the fourth wicket kept England in front, but not for long, as twin wickets in the middle phase brought India back into the game.



However, Ravi Bishnoi’s 18th over turned the game on its head, as multiple no-balls and a flurry of fours and sixes ended India’s hope of securing a win on this UK tour. Bethell remained unbeaten on 76 as England completed the run chase with four wickets and one over to spare.



In three contested matches thus far on this tour, India lost all three (2 against Ireland and one against England).

