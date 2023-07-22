Brian Taber, ex-Australian keeper dies aged 83, Cricket Australia CEO pays tribute

Former Australia and New South Wales (NSW) keeper-batter Brian Taber passed away aged 83. A not-so-tall right-handed batter, who represented Australia between 1966-1970, breathed his last on Friday, July 21.

We are today mourning the loss of former Australian and NSW wicketkeeper Brian Taber, who passed away on Friday aged 83.



Taber played 16 Tests between 1966 and 1970 and is widely regarded as one of the best wicketkeepers our country has produced. May he Rest in Peace.

Having made his Test debut for Australia against South Africa at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on December 23, 1966, Taber affected eight dismissals (seven catches and one stumping). In his four-year international career, Taber faced the mighty West Indies, India and Australia's oldest rivals, England.

In 16 Test matches, Taber scored a mere 353 runs at 16.04, with his highest score of 48 coming against West Indies in Sydney in 1969 - a Test Australia won by a whopping 382 runs.

Not really known for his batting, New South Wales great was regarded as the best keeper for his club and Australia during his time. His impeccable glovework and calm demeanour behind the stumps separated him from the rest.

For NSW, he played over 100 matches and is a member of the state's Hall of Fame.

Following hanging his boots as a player, Taber held various roles within the game, including becoming NSW coach and chairman of selectors. Later, he got selected as manager of the Australian Under-19 Men's Cricket Team.

Cricket Australia CEO pays tribute

"Brian's vast popularity among former teammates, and all those fortunate enough to have known him, is just one indication of the impact he had on our game," Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley said.

"Brian had a passion for the development of young players, and it is fitting that the Player of the Tournament at the Men's National Under-19 Championships will continue to receive the Brian Taber Medal."

New South Wales CEO Lee Germon also paid his tributes to Taber, saying his contribution as a player, coach, manager and selector was immense to Australian cricket. He added, Taber was loved by all for his genuine nature.

"His contribution to Australian cricket was immense, as a player, coach, manager and selector. Tabsy was universally loved for both his skill as a wicketkeeper and his character as a person. He was such a nice, genuine guy, and he will be greatly missed by all," Cricket NSW CEO, Lee Germon said.