Brian Lara gives his verdict on Sanju Samson's decision to refuse Morris a single vs PBKS

Sanju Samson just fell short to take his team Rajasthan Royals over the winning line in what was his captaincy debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match against Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. In the high-scoring match, Rajasthan Royals lost by four runs while chasing a mammoth 222.

Punjab Kings, batting first, posted 221/6 in 20 overs, courtesy fine knocks by KL Rahul (91) and Deepak Hooda (64). However, Samson took the game close while smashing IPL 2021’s first century and his highest score in the T20 tournament.

But when Rajasthan Royals needed five off the last two deliveries, Samson denied Chris Morris a single and failed to clear the boundary line. While some have criticised Samson for refusing strike to Morris, others, including the likes of Kumar Sangakkara and Brian Lara, have backed him.

Former West Indies captain Lara, while weighing his opinion on the debate, said that the RR skipper took the right call while adding he would not single out Samson for denying a single to Morris.

"I think it was the right decision. I think if anybody had to hit a boundary, it had to be Sanju Samson. If he had gone back for the 2nd run, there was an opportunity to get him run-out. I think he did the right thing. No doubts about it in my mind. Tremendous innings. I would not point fingers at him for not taking that single in the last over,” Lara told Star Sports.

Rajasthan Royals will next play Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium on April 15 (Thursday).