India to tour England with larger squad after postponement of A tour

India A’s tour of England in 2021 has been postponed, after an agreement between the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Instead, India men’s senior team will tour with a larger squad to prepare for, and use during, the five-match Test series.

India’s warm-up schedule will now comprise two intra-squad four-day matches, which will replace the two previously planned four-day fixtures between India Men and India A in July. Venues for those two intra-squad matches are to be confirmed.

Following further discussions by ECB with the boards of New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Pakistan, it has been agreed to cancel their scheduled men’s tour matches against First-Class County clubs. New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Pakistan’s men’s teams will instead play intra-squad matches to allow them suitable preparation for their international fixtures this summer.

ECB Chief Executive Officer, Tom Harrison, said: “We are looking forward to staging a memorable summer of men’s and women’s international cricket when fans are set to return to venues.

“Ensuring the safest possible environment for international cricket is our first priority and we are appreciative for the understanding of our fellow boards.

“We look forward to welcoming a men’s India A tour at a later date after this summer and when restrictions have eased. It will provide a valuable opportunity for players from both countries to experience high-quality cricket and to showcase the talent within our England Lions team and first-class counties.”