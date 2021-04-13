England Women announce home fixtures for 2021; to host India and New Zealand - Check full schedule

England Women are set to host India in a multi-format series across June and July with a one-off Test at Briston kicking off the busy summer - and New Zealand in T20Is and ODI series in September.

It will be India Women’s first full-fledged away series since the T20 World Cup in 2020. India had recently hosted South Africa for WODI and WT20Is. However, with South Africa dominating the series, India Women would be looking for a much-improved showing when they visit England for a much-awaited tour.

ECB Chief Executive Officer, Tom Harrison, said: "We're really looking forward to a busy summer in what is a huge year for our England Women's team, and we're very excited about hosting India and New Zealand.

"The two international series will sit either side of The Hundred, and with the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy and the new Regional T20 competition running throughout the summer, it's a fixture list that offers a lot for both our players and our fans.

"With the 2022 ICC Women's World Cup around the corner it is of paramount importance that our England team is able to prepare accordingly, and with the team, also due to travel to Pakistan in October we can look forward to an exciting 12 months of international women's cricket."

ALSO READ: Lizelle Lee and Bhuvneshwar Kumar voted ICC Players of the Month for March 2021

England Women vs India - Complete fixture

Test Series

Wednesday, June 16-Saturday June 19: Test Match. England v India (Bristol County Ground)

ODI Series

Sunday, June 27: 1st match of the ODI Series. England v India (Bristol County Ground)

Wednesday, June 30: 2nd match of the ODI Series. England v India (The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton)

Sunday, July 3: 3rd match of the ODI Series. England v India (New Road, Worcester)

T20I Series

Friday, July 9: 1st T20I. England v India (The County Ground, Northampton)

Sunday, July 11: 2nd T20I: England v India (The 1st Central County Ground, Hove)

Thursday, July 15: 3rd T20I: England v India (The Cloudfm County Ground, Chelmsford)

ALSO READ: Here are some major records CSK skipper MS Dhoni can shatter in IPL 2021

England Women vs New Zealand Women - Complete fixture

T20I Series

Wednesday, September 1: 1st T20I. England v New Zealand (The Cloudfm County Ground, Chelmsford)

Saturday, September 4: 2nd T20I. England v New Zealand (The 1st Central County Ground, Hove)

Thursday, September 9: 3rd T20I. England v New Zealand (The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton)

ODI Series

Thursday, September 16: 1st match of the ODI Series. England v New Zealand (Bristol County Ground)

Sunday, September 19: 2nd match of the ODI Series. England v New Zealand (New Road, Worcester)

Tuesday, September 21: 3rd match of the ODI Series. England v New Zealand (The Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester)

Thursday, September 23: 4th match of the ODI Series. England v New Zealand (The Incora County Ground, Derby)

Sunday, September 26: 5th match of the ODI Series. England v New Zealand (The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence, Canterbury)