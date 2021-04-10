Here are some major records CSK skipper MS Dhoni can shatter in IPL 2021

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni can shatter several major records as he heads into Indian Premier League 2021:
CSK star MS Dhoni has played in 204 IPL matches which is the most matches by a player.
Dhoni has smashed 209 sixes in IPL so far, most by an IND batsman and 3rd overall in IPL.
Dhoni led CSK for 85 consecutive matches from 6 April 2013 to 14 April 2019 which is the 2nd most consecutive matches by a captain for a team in T20s after Gautam Gambhir -107 matches.
CSK captain MS Dhoni needs two more dismissals to complete 150 wicketkeeping dismissals in IPL, he will be the first Wicketkeeper to do so.
MS Dhoni is 179 runs away from completing 7,000 T20 runs.
MS Dhoni is 14 sixes away from completing 200 sixes playing for CSK in IPL.
MS Dhoni has got most sixes in death overs (17-20) in IPL – 141.
