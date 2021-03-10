Brazilian footballer Robinho sentenced to 9-year jail for ‘brutally humiliating gang-rape victim’

Former Real Madrid and AC Milan forward Robinho's nine-year prison sentence for his role in a gang-rape has been upheld after judges of Milan's Court of Appeal determined that the Brazilian forward “belittled” and "brutally humiliated" an Albanian woman in Milan.

Robinho, 37, was originally found guilty for his role in a gang rape in 2017 before he was sentenced in December. The gang-rape of a 23-year-old Albanian woman took place in Milan, Italy in 2013 at a nightclub on her birthday. Robinho denied the charges and went on to appeal the verdict.

However, according to a report in Globo, fresh details have emerged from the Court of Appeal in which it has been alleged that Robinho and his representatives "attempted to deceive investigators” by providing different accounts on “previously agreed facts”.

Robinho's conviction was upheld with his friend Richard Falco also being charged for the offence.

But with Robinho residing in Brazil, it is unlikely that the former Real Madrid forward will be incarcerated in Italy. Brazil doesn't extradite its own citizens.

Earlier, the crucial evidence that was used to convict the Brazilian in the year 2020 consisted of intercepted phone calls and messages between Robinho and those allegedly involved in the alleged gang rape in which the footballer allegedly said 'the woman was completely drunk'.

Meanwhile, following the upheld verdict, Robinho has 45 days to submit a further appeal to the highest court of appeal in Italy – the Supreme Court. Notably, no prison sentence enforced in Italy until all of the appeals has been exhausted by the convict.

Robinho's contract with Brazilian club Santon was suspended in the build-up to the hearing with club president Orlando Rollo confirming that the player will be sacked if the decision is upheld.

Robinho was playing for Italian giants AC Milan at the time of the incident.