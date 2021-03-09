Djokovic and family celebrate in Belgrade as Serb sets all-time record as world No. 1

Take a look at the celebrations:

Novak Djokovic set a new landmark of 311 weeks as world number one on Monday, one week longer than Roger Federer whose tally of a record 20 Grand Slam titles the Serb is now "devoted" to breaking.

New Landmark

Djokovic, 33, won his 18th major at the Australian Open in February.

With Federer turning 40 in August, the Serb has time on his side. He is a year younger than Rafael Nadal who also has 20 majors.

