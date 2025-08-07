/Tokyo Games hero Lovlina Borgohain accuses BFI official of ‘humiliating behaviour’; IOA launches probe

Tokyo Games bronze medal winner in boxing, India’s Lovlina Borgohain has accused the Boxing Federation of India’s (BFI) executive director and interim committee member Arun Malik (Retd) of ‘disrespectful and gender-discriminatory’ behaviour against her. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has launched a probe into this allegation.

In a shocking development, the recent recipient of the Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award, Lovlina, has alleged that Malik demeaned her achievements and even humiliated her during a Target Olympic Podium Scheme meeting held via Zoom last month. India’s boxing hero described the experience as ‘deeply hurting and disheartening’ while questioning the respect and dignity that women athletes receive.



Lovlina filed her complaint with Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Sports Authority of India director general Hari Ranjan Rao, TOPS division, IOA and BFI; the IOA responded by forming a three-member committee under the ministry’s directives to probe the matter.

The committee, tasked with submitting a report within two weeks, includes TOPS CEO Nachhatar Singh Johal, table tennis legend and IOA's athletes’ commission vice-chairperson Sharath Kamal and a female advocate. Besides them, Ritu Pathik, SAI's executive director of the TEAMS division, is investigating the matter independently.



In her complaint, Lovlina wrote, "I write this letter not just as an athlete, but as a woman who has spent years carrying the hopes of a nation in the boxing ring — with pride, pain and perseverance. What happened during a recent official meeting with the BFI and the TOPS on July 8, 2024, at 12 pm has left me deeply hurt and disheartened. In the presence of respected individuals from TOPS, boxing coach Pranamika Boro, (other) BFI members, Mr Arun Malik, an official of BFI, humiliated me in a way no athlete should ever have to endure.



"He raised his voice at me, spoke in an aggressively demeaning manner, and blatantly told me to ‘shut up, lower your head and do as we say'. His words were not only disrespectful but also carried an alarming tone of gender-discriminatory and authoritarian dominance — something that no one, especially a woman who has brought honour to the nation, should be subjected to."



Her statement, as quoted by Times of India (TOI), further read, "In a space where I expected professionalism, support and mutual respect, I was made to feel small, unheard, and powerless. It was not just a personal insult — it was an attack on every woman athlete who dreams of standing tall, both in and outside the ring... I request the authorities for a fair and swift inquiry into Malik's conduct during the meeting and necessary disciplinary action if these actions are found to be in violation of acceptable conduct."



Meanwhile, the accused, Arun Malik, in his defence, denied all allegations, stating that the federation remains committed to supporting its athletes while maintaining fairness, transparency and equal opportunity.



"Lovlina is the pride of the nation, and we at BFI take immense pride in her achievements, especially her Olympic bronze,” Malik said in his statement.