'Blessing in disguise': Ravi Shastri opens up on BCCI's decision to replace Virat Kohli as India's ODI captain

BCCI's decision to remove Virat Kohli and replace him with Rohit Sharma as team India's ODI captain stirred one of the biggest controversies in Indian cricket in recent times. While the decision drew mixed reactions, the manner in which it was announced left many irked.

To make matters worse for the Indian cricket board, Kohli came out in open and denied BCCI president Sourav Ganguly's claims that he had been requested not to leave the T20I captaincy earlier this year. Ganguly had said the selectors wanted one white-ball captain and he had personally requested Kohli to not leave T20I captaincy. However, Kohli refuted his claims in an explosive presser ahead of the South Africa tour.

Kohli also revealed the board or the selectors had made no prior communication before taking the decision, and that he got to know about his sacking only ninety minutes before it was made official. The Indian Test skipper's comments added fuel to the fire as BCCI was once again embroiled in a huge row.

Former head coach Ravi Shastri has now given his take on the matter and said it could prove to be a blessing in disguise for Kohli and Rohit as leading across all three formats in the current bio-bubble environment can take a toll on the player's performance. Kohli himself has been struggling with his consistency for a while now and no captaincy burden might help him bounce back.

"It's the right way to go. This could be a blessing in disguise for Virat and Rohit. For one guy to handle all 3 is not easy at all in this time of living in and out of bio-bubbles because of Covid," former India head coach Shastri said on Star Sports.

"Virat can focus on red-ball cricket and lead for as long as he wants to lead in Tests. It will allow him to sit back and think on his game because he's got a good 5-6 years left in him," he added.

Shastri served as India's head coach for over three years from 2017 to 2021 and had closely worked with skipper Kohli in making the team a force to reckon with across formats. While India failed to win a major ICC trophy under Shastri, the team registered some memorable series wins both at home and away from home.

India also won the Asia Cup in 2018, and made it to semi-final and final of the 2019 ODI World Cup and the 2021 World Test Championship respectively.