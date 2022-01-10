Biggest victory in his career, bigger than all Grand Slams, says Djokovic's family after court's decision

Novak Djokovic, on Monday (January 10), was granted the permission to be out of detention after winning a court case in Australia against the cancellation of his visa by the authorities in the country. Last week, the World number one player had landed in Australia with an exemption for Covid vaccination -- from the Victorian government -- however, his visa wasn't clear and exemption grounds were deemed to be unsatisfactory by the authorities at the airport. From thereon, the 34-year-old Serbian was kept in an immigration centre.

Post the decision on Monday, Djokovic has been out of detention but deportation threat still looms large. However, his family members have rejoiced and are on cloud nine post the superstar tennis player's victory over the Australian government.

ALSO READ | 'Pleased and grateful': Novak Djokovic tweets after his visa cancellation is revoked ahead of Australian Open

"Novak is free. A little while ago he was training on the court. He went to Australia to play tennis, to play another Australian Open and set another record," his brother Djordje said during a press conference in the Serbian capital Belgrade.

"Truth and justice came to the light. I would like to thank the justice system of Australia," Djordje added.

ALSO READ | Rafael Nadal reacts as Australian judge orders Djokovic's release from detention ahead of Aus Open

"This is the biggest victory in his career, bigger than all his grand slams," said his mother Dijana Djokovic during a press conference in the Serbian capital Belgrade.

Djokovic himself tweeted post his release as he has commenced training for the forthcoming Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the year, in Melbourne. He tweeted saying, "I'm pleased and grateful that the Judge overturned my visa cancellation. Despite all that has happened, I want to stay and try to compete @AustralianOpen," Djokovic said in a tweet while sharing a picture of himself with his team.

I’m pleased and grateful that the Judge overturned my visa cancellation. Despite all that has happened,I want to stay and try to compete @AustralianOpen

I remain focused on that. I flew here to play at one of the most important events we have in front of the amazing fans. 👇 pic.twitter.com/iJVbMfQ037 — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 10, 2022 ×

"I remain focused on that. I flew here to play at one of the most important events we have in front of the amazing fans. For now I cannot say more but THANK YOU all for standing with me through all this and encouraging me to stay strong," he added.

For the unversed, the Australian Open will commence on January 17.