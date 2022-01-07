'Biggest challenge for Rahul Dravid will be....' - Ex-selector reacts to India's J'burg Test defeat vs SA

KL Rahul-led India fought hard but lost the second and penultimate Test versus South Africa at The Wanderers, Johannesburg on Thursday (January 06). As Day 4 resumed with India needing 8 more wickets whereas Dean Elgar-led Proteas were 122 runs away from their 240-run target, Rahul & Co. managed to take only one more wicket as Elgar's 96 not out propelled the home side to a seven-wicket win.

With this, the series is now levelled at 1-1 with one more Test to go. While India returned with a lot of positives, such as competing hard sans regular captain Virat Kohli, the all-round performance of Shardul Thakur and middle-order getting some runs courtesy Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari and Ajinkya Rahane, the former Indian keeper-batsman and ex-selector Saba Karim feels head coach Rahul Dravid has lots to do to inspire the national team to their maiden Test series win on African soil.

Talking on Youtube channel Khelneeti, Karim said, "The biggest challenge for Rahul Dravid will be to eradicate this graph of ups and downs. The main reason for this inconsistency is that, the one Test match that we play, we play with all our energy and intensity but for the next match we lack that very energy and unity."

He added, "If we analyze carefully, we can see that all our players together are a superpower for a particular Test match. But to win a series you much show the same intensity and Test match throughout. We show the intentisy for the entire 15 sessions but the force and preparation we need across the 15 sessions of the next match goes missing and that's the reason behind this graph."

Opting to bat first in J'burg, the Kohli-less Indian team managed 202 in the first innings. In reply, SA were bundled out for 229; managing a vital 27-run lead. In their second essay, India made 266 and setup a competitive 240-run target for the hosts before Elgar's heroics took the Proteas past the finish line on a rain-marred Day 4.