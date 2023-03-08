Big blow to Team India! Jasprit Bumrah set to be out of action for six months post surgery in NZ: Report

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been out of action last September 2022. Bumrah's back issues have persisted for quite some time and the speedster underwent back surgery in Christchurch, New Zealand. The 29-year-old's absence from the 22-yard cricket strip has surely been a cause of concern for Team India and their loyalists. Now as per reports, Bumrah has had successful surgery but his recovery period is a lengthy affair, which will rule him out of action for at least six months.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, Bumrah is unlikely to play cricket till August. Thus, this will keep him out of action for IPL 2023, ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final, Asia Cup 2023. Nonetheless, there remains some hope and optimism about his chances of featuring in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, to be held later this year in India.

It is to be noted that Bumrah was under the care of Dr. Rowan Schouten, a noted orthopedic surgeon attached to the Forte Orthopaedics Hospital in Christchurch. The doctor has previously also treated a few known cricketers such as Australian pace duo James Pattinson and Jason Behrendorff, and English seamer Jofra Archer.

Bumrah's absence for such a long period is surely a big dent to Team India, and the Mumbai Indians (MI). At present, the Rohit Sharma-led side is gearing up for the fourth and final Test versus Australia, in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022/23 edition, with the series interestingly poised at 2-1 in India's favour. The final Test will be held in Ahmedabad, starting on March 09 (Thursday).