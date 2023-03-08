Ind vs Aus: Rahul Dravid defends Indian batsmen, says pitches now challenging everywhere

India coach Rahul Dravid, ahead of the fourth Test in Ahmedabad, said that the pitches are becoming challenging all over the world and not only in India. Dravid also defended the Indian batsmen, saying the benchmarks have to be realistic.

"If you look at the last three-four years, all over the world I think wickets have got a lot more challenging, not only here. So you have to be realistic about what the benchmarks are now, what the standards are," Dravid said.

"Just understanding that in these kinds of games, just one good performance can change the game. We saw that with Rohit's performance (Nagpur Century), we've seen that many times over here. It's just being realistic in our assessment of our batsmen, their averages and their numbers, and don't really look so much into it," he added.

The comments come on the back of the first three Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series ending inside three days. The pitch in the last Test in Indore, especially, received a 'poor' rating by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after it started offering turn within first hour of play, which India lost by nine-wickets after managing 107 and 163 in two innings.

There has been much talk about the pitches in the ongoing series even since the first match in Nagpur. Former and current players from Australia, however, have downplayed all the talks around the topic. Notably, Australia folded for 91 in their second innings in Nagpur and 113 in Delhi Test.

Much of it although had to do with the expensive shots played by the batsmen instead of turn on the pitch. The Indore pitch, meanwhile, has gotten the backlash from former players of both countries for not being Test friendly.

Currently, India lead the four-match series 2-1 and a win the Ahmedabad Test would book them a place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final which is scheduled to be played in England in June.

