Big Bash League: Mitchell Marsh's 93 off 41 help Perth Scorchers beat Brisbane Heat

Australia's Mitchell Marsh, who recently made a return from injury, smashed eight sixes as Perth Scorchers posted a mammoth score to beat Brisbane Heat in Big Bash League.

Marsh, who injured his knuckles after punching through a wall, a month ago, hit 8 sixes as he scored unbeaten 93 runs off 41 balls. The innings included three fours too. Marsh's incredible knock ensured that Perth Scorchers pose a massive total of 213 runs.

Also read: Big Bash League: Sydney Thunder beat Hobart Hurricanes by four wickets

BBL also congratulated Marsh in a tweet.

This guy 🤩



93 from 41 balls (including eight 6️⃣s) #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/5Asw7seeWF — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 11, 2020 ×

Cameron Bancroft's 41 runs off 29 balls also helped Scorchers to post a massive total. A 100-run partnership between Bancroft and Marsh did not give Brisbane any chance to make a comeback in the match.

In the second innings, Brisbane Heat started off well after Tom Banton gave his team a decent start.

But despite maintaining a good run-rate, Brisbane Heat kept losing wickets.

Joe Burns and Ben Cutting tried to stabilize the innings but Heat's hopes died when Cutting was dismissed after getting caught by Tim David.

The remaining batsmen fell like ninepins and the innings ended with 179 runs for the loss of eight wickets with Tom Banton top-scoring with 55 runs. Joe Burns scored 37 runs.

Perth Scorchers's bowlers Jhye Richardson, Joel Paris, and Chris Jordan managed to take 2 wickets apiece and help their team defend the total.

Mitchell Marsh was declared 'Player of the Match' for his brilliant knock

Final Scores:

Perth Scorchers: 213/3

Brisbane Heats: 179/8

Perth Scorchers are fifth in the points table with eight points, Brisbane Heat are just above Perth Scorchers with equal points, but they are ahead due to the net run rate.