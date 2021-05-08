Bhuvneshwar Kumar's exclusion is a little 'surprising', says Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra has communicated shock at Bhuvneshwar Kumar's prohibition from the Indian Test squad for the England visit.

The Indian selectors have named a 20-member squad, aside from four reserves, for the World Test Championship final and the ensuing five-match series against England. While six seamers have been included for the squad considering the positive conditions in England, Bhuvneshwar Kumar isn't one of them.

While communicating his perspectives on the chose squad in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra was astounded by Bhuvneshwar Kumar's oversight.

"Bhuvneshwar Kumar's name not being there is a little surprising from my point of view. It is possible he might not have gotten fit till the WTC final or you may not have wanted to take a chance with him," said Aakash Chopra.

While recognizing that Bhuvneshwar Kumar probably won't recover perfectly for the World Test Championship final, the commentator called attention to the swing bowler could clearly have been in the plan of things for the Test series in England.

"But if there are five Test matches in England and you have a bowler like Bhuvi bowling at his peak, you can surely play him two or three of the five-Test matches. That's what I would be thinking that if I get a bowler like Bhuvi in those conditions, he is an asset," added Aakash Chopra.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar several counterparts for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the now-suspended IPL 2021 because of a thigh injury. He was back in action in the franchise's experience, yet he may not be completely fit right now to confront the afflictions of Test match cricket.

Aakash Chopra closed down by expressing that Bhuvneshwar Kumar ought to unquestionably have been picked, taking into account that there is an extended period of time to go before the Test arrangement against England and the kind-sized squads that are chosen in the current circumstance.

"But his name is not there for a series that starts in August and ends in September, there are five Test matches. When we talk about the huge squads, if he is fit, then why not Bhuvneshwar Kumar. You might also be thinking the same," Aakash Chopra sighed off.