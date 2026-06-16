/Bhavani Devi to lead India's challenge at Senior Asian Fencing Championship

Olympian C A Bhavani Devi has been named in India's 24-member squad for the Senior Asian Fencing Championship, which will be held in New Delhi from June 19 to 24. The Indian contingent consists of 12 women and 12 men fencers. The championship is expected to feature more than 400 athletes from over 30 countries. The event also serves as a direct qualification tournament for the Asian Games scheduled to be held later this year in Japan.

Bhavani Devi highlighted the significance of hosting the prestigious event in India and its potential impact on the sport's growth.

"Hosting a tournament of this magnitude is a monumental milestone for Indian fencing. Playing in front of our home crowd on such a prestigious platform is an incredible honour and an immense opportunity for growth," she said. "This championship is a critical stepping stone in our outlook to qualify for the upcoming Asian Games, and it serves as the perfect launch pad for our long-term road to the LA 2028 Olympic cycle," she added.

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Fencing Association of India president Satej Patil expressed confidence in the Indian team's prospects at the continental event and backed the squad to deliver strong performances while securing qualification spots for the Asian Games. In fencing, competitors wear protective equipment fitted with electronic sensors and attempt to score points, known as ‘touches', against their opponents using a fencing weapon. Competitions will be held in all three categories, including Foil, Epee and Sabre.

Squad: Women: Foil: Joys Ashitha Stalinraj, Naorem Mina Devi, Sonia Devi Waikhom; Epee: Tanishka Khatri, Prachi Lohan, Mitva Jesangbhai Chaudhari; Sabre: CA Bhavani Devi, Shreya Gupta, Jefarlin Jani Rexlin Simla, Shruthi Joshi.