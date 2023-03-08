BGT 2022/23: Won't appreciate Test matches finishing in 2.5 days, opines Gautam Gambhir

Australia bounced back in style in the third and penultimate Test, of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, versus India to win by nine wickets and keep the series alive. However, the venue for the third Test received a lot of flak. The Holkar Stadium, Indore hosted the game which concluded in less than three days with Aussies winning in the morning session on Day 3; making the series scoreline 2-1 in India's favour with one game to go.

The Indore pitch became the talk of the town post the conclusion of the match. Recently, the International Cricket Council (ICC) gave a 'poor' rating to the pitch and many former cricketers and experts of the game shared their take on the surface, which spun considerably from Day 1, and now former Indian opener-turned-commentator Gautam Gambhir also joined the bandwagon.

While speaking to Sports Today, Gambhir said he doesn't appreciate Test matches finishing in 2.5 days. "I feel, yes, playing on turning tracks is fine, but I won't appreciate Test matches finishing in 2.5 days. We want to see tight finishes, like the one we saw in the New Zealand vs England Test. (If a Test goes to) 4th or 5th day, it is fine. But 2.5 days is too short," Gambhir said in a chat on Sports Today.

It is to be noted that none of the three Tests in the BGT 2022/23 have stretched till the fourth day. All the matches have concluded on the third day, either by first or second session.

Questions were also raised on Rohit Sharma-led India's ability to play spin after they fell for 109 and 163 in the Indore Test. However, Gambhir has backed Rohit-led Indian batters. "I don't think so. People like (Cheteshwar) Pujara, (Virat) Kohli, Rohit Sharma are good players of spin bowling. If they weren't, they won't have played in 100 Tests. You have to be very good player of spin and fast bowling to reach that mark. One thing that has changed is that the DRS has played a massive role," Gambhir added.