'Best all-format team' - Michael Vaughan lavishes huge praise on New Zealand after India win in T20 WC

India and New Zealand locked horns with each other in match 28 of the T20 World Cup 2021 edition, on Sunday (October 31). Both sides were in a tough spot after losing their respective Super 12 opening fixtures and had to win to progress ahead. In the marquee face-off, Virat Kohli-led Team India were thrashed by the Kiwis as the Black Caps maintained their ICC dominance versus the Men in Blue.

While the one-time winners India aren't out of contention for the semi-finals spot, they surely have their back against the wall at the moment with two successive losses. After Trent Boult's 3-fer and Ish Sodhi's 2 for 17 restricted India to 110/7, the Kiwis chased down the score with 8 wickets and 33 balls to spare. Courtesy this win, New Zealand have once again shown that they have the knack of beating big teams in ICC events despite not being termed as one of the strongest contenders in showpiece events.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has lavished praise on the underrated Kiwis. After the India clash, Vaughan wrote on Twitter, "No one will admit it including themselves as they are so humble but #NZ are pound for pound the best all format Cricket team in the World at the moment …"

No one will admit it including themselves as they are so humble but #NZ are pound for pound the best all format Cricket team in the World at the moment … #Fact #T20WorldCup — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 31, 2021

For the unversed, New Zealand are the No. 1 ranked side in Tests and ODIs and occupy the fourth spot in ICC T20I rankings. They have appeared in the ODI World Cup final on successive editions, in 2015 and 2019, won the inaugural edition of the ICC Test Championship whereas were also the semi-finalists in the 2016 T20 WC.

How far will the Black Caps go this time around? Only time will tell...