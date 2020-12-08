Ben Stokes' father, Ged, dies after brain cancer battle

The father of England all-rounder Ben Stokes, a former rugby league player and coach, Ged Stokes has died after a battle with brain cancer, his former rugby club Workington Town announced on Tuesday.

Ged Stokes, 65, was diagnosed with illness in January and spent five weeks in hospital seriously ill in Johannesburg earlier this year.

Stokes, 65, had returned home to Christchurch in New Zealand with his wife Deborah, where he was living at the time of his death.

"It is with great sadness that we learn our former player and coach Ged Stokes has passed away,” his former rugby club Workington Town said in a statement.

"Ged is written into the rich fabric of Town history and will be greatly missed.

"Our thoughts are with Deb, Ben and James.

"Ged still has many, many friends here in West Cumbria and we send our thoughts to them too."

Ged coached Workington Town’s fellow side Whitehaven and also took charge of Serbia in the international circuit.

Earlier, Ben Stokes had left England’s bio-secure bubble during their series against Pakistan to spend time with his father and family. He also missed the first half of Indian Premier League in the UAE before joining his franchise Rajasthan Royals for the last phase of the tournament.

Prior to jetting off for India, the all-rounder wrote in his Mirror column: "Saying goodbye to my dad, my mum and my brother in Christchurch was tough. It has been a difficult time for us as a family, but we've pulled together and supported each other as best we can.

"And I was able to get on the plane with my parents' love and blessing after we reached the decision, for me to get back playing, as a family with no external influences."