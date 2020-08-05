Beirut explosion: Cricket fraternity mourns devastating incident in Lebanon

The horrifying blast in Lebanon’s Beirut on Tuesday killed more than 100 people, as per the Lebanese Red Cross with numbers expected to shoot up. More than 400 people have been injured in the blast after a giant smoke could was seen at the site, before high speed shockwaves impacted the nearby areas of the city’s port.

Indian cricketers including the likes of Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Manoj Tiwary, Yuvraj Singh among others reacted to the devastating blast in Beirut as they condoled the loss of over 100 lives in the Lebanese city.

“Heartbreaking and shocking. My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Lebanon,” Indian captain Virat Kohli wrote.

ALSO READ: Explosion in Beirut killed more than 100 people: Lebanese Red Cross

Heartbreaking and shocking. My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Lebanon.🙏🇱🇧 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 5, 2020 ×

“Disturbing visuals coming out of #Lebanon Thoughts are with the people who lost and are injured in the explosion. God bless the souls of the lost ones. Sometimes tears are words the heart can't express #BeirutBlast,” veteran Manoj Tiwary tweeted.

Disturbing visuals coming out of #Lebanon Thoughts are with the people who lost and are injured in the explosion. God bless the souls of the lost ones 🙏 Sometimes tears are words the heart can't express #BeirutBlast — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) August 4, 2020 ×

“This looks scary. Just can't imagine how many people are going to be injured or even worse . Phewwwww that too during this pandemic . Can't imagine what Lebanon as a country must be going through,” Dinesh Karthik wrote.

IN PICS: Explosion decimates Beirut's port - the lifeline of Lebanon

This looks scary. Just can't imagine how many people are going to be injured or even worse . Phewwwww that too during this pandemic . Can't imagine what Lebanon as a country must be going through https://t.co/xSu70Yd7XC — DK (@DineshKarthik) August 4, 2020 ×

Devastating and heartbreaking visuals from #Beirut. Can’t even fathom what the locals would have witnessed and gone through. I pray for those who lost their lives and for the injured. 2020 has really brought us to our knees. Our world needs healing 🙏🏻 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 4, 2020 ×

Praying for the people of Beirut. My condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. RIP 🙏🏻 — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) August 5, 2020 ×

Loss of life is always tragic. My deepest condolences. Praying for the people of Lebanon🙏🙏 — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) August 5, 2020 ×

My thoughts and prayers are with the people who have been effected by the massive explosion in Lebanon. #ThoughtsWithLebanon — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) August 5, 2020 ×

The horrific blast is seen as a major blow to Lebanon, which is already suffering due to COVID-19 pandemic and economic crisis.

"Until now over 4,000 people have been injured and over 100 have lost their lives. Our teams are still conducting search and rescue operations in the surrounding areas," a statement said.

Michel Aoun, the president has claimed that 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate was being stored for six years with no safety measures, calling it “unacceptable”.

The blast hit Beirut at 6 pm local time (1500 GMT), following which a fire continue to blaze across the port district, which cast an orange glow in the night sky.