BCCI to earn HUMONGOUSLY per ball! Unimaginable numbers behind IPL 2023-27 media rights auction

The IPL media rights auction was a huge hit. It created a huge stir on social media platforms as many were hooked to know the results of the auction for the IPL 2023-27 cycle. The three-day affair concluded on Tuesday evening (June 14) with Disney Star retaining the broadcasting rights for the Indian subcontinent, for INR 23,575 crore (INR 235.75 billion), whereas Viacom 18 fetched the digital rights for the same region -- for INR 20,500 crore (INR 205 billion) -- along with also securing the rights for 18 special matches during each IPL season (for INR 3,273 crore, i.e. INR 32.73 billion).

Further, Viacom 18 and Times Internet combined to secure the rights for combined TV and digital rights for the overseas markets. Thus, BCCI had a field day as the richest cricket board, worldwide, is set to generate revenue directly from media rights for INR 48,390 crore. Thus, it takes the revenue generated courtesy of media rights per game to a whopping INR 118 crore (INR 1180 million).

Here's revealing some crazy numbers behind IPL 2023-27 media rights sale:

1) Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI is set be earn a total of 48,390 for 410 games during the upcoming 2023-27 cycle.

2) Thus, the per-match revenue will be INR 118 crore (INR 1180 million)

3) The per-over return will be INR 2.95 crore, which is INR 29.5 million

4) The per ball-bowled revenue will be an unimaginable INR 49 lakh; i.e. INR 4.9 million.

After the end of proceedings, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah lauded the growth of IPL -- which is the world's second-most lucrative sports league after NFL -- and wrote on Twitter, "India has seen a digital revolution & the sector has endless potential. The digital landscape has changed the way cricket is watched. It has been a big factor in the growth of the game & the Digital India vision. Since its inception, the IPL has been synonymous with growth & today is a red-letter day for India Cricket, with Brand IPL touching a new high with e-auction resulting in INR 48,390 cr value. IPL is now the 2nd most valued sporting league in the world in terms of per match value!"

Further, Shah spilled the beans on IPL's future while talking to PTI and revealed, "Let me inform you that from the next ICC FTP calendar, IPL will have an official two-and-a-half-month window so that all the top international cricketers can participate. We have had discussions with various boards as well as the ICC."