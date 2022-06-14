Zee Entertainment Enterprises releases official statement after 'transparent' IPL media rights auction

On Tuesday early evening (June 14), the three-day IPL media rights auction, for the 2023-27 cycle, finally came to an end. In deals worth a whopping INR 48,390.52 crore, Disney-Star secured the television rights for the Indian subcontinent (i.e. Package A), for a whopping INR 23,575 crore (INR 235.75 billion), whereas Viacom18 fetched the digital rights for the same region (Package B), for INR 20,500 crore (INR 205 billion).

Viacom18 also grabbed the rights for 18 exclusive IPL games, including the tournament-opener, final, and evening games during the weekends, i.e. by purchasing Package C in the auction -- for INR 3,273 crore (INR 32.73 billion). Lastly, Package D was bought by Viacom18 and Times Internet -- which deals with combined TV and digital rights for the overseas markets. Among the other bidders, Zee Entertainment Enterprises was a strong contender to fetch the rights for Package D, however, it lost to Viacom18 and Times Internet. After the end of the proceedings, Rahul Johri -- President,

congratulated BCCI for carrying out an efficient and transparent auction.

ZEE would like to congratulate the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for running an extremely efficient and transparent e-auction process. We are grateful to the BCCI, President, Mr. Sourav Ganguly, Hon'ble Secretary, Mr. Jay Shah and Hon'ble Treasurer, Mr. Arun Dhumal; for their able leadership and unwavering support in enabling ZEE's participation in the IPL Media Rights tender process. At ZEE, we evaluate all business decisions through the prism of value creation for all our stakeholders and we will continue to evaluate every sports property with the same prism” Mr. Rahul Johri, President,

Business - ZEE Entertainment Enterprises

In an exclusive PTI interaction, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah -- who was over the moon following the huge inflow of cash for the richest cricket board after the end of the media rights auction -- spilled the beans on Women's IPL and also made a huge claim on what the future looks like for men's premier T20 league.

"Let me inform you that from the next ICC FTP calendar, IPL will have an official two-and-a-half month window so that all the top international cricketers can participate. We have had discussions with various boards as well as the ICC," Shah pointed out.

On the much-awaited commencement of the Women's IPL, Shah stated, "This is a project which is very close to my heart. We will start with either five or six teams in the first edition. I am thrilled at the kind of response we have got from stakeholders. Multiple existing IPL teams have enquired and expressed serious interest in owning WIPL franchises.

Not to forget interest from outside. We are in discussions with other Boards about the possible window when all top cricketers will be available. I can promise that the valuation of the league, franchises and media rights will stun one and all," he added.